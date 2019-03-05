ATLANTA (CBS46) – CarMax announced Tuesday it will open a new Customer Experience Center in Peachtree Corners this summer which will create more than 300 jobs in Gwinnett County.
The announcement came from Governor Brian Kemp’s office Tuesday morning. Governor Kemp said the investment in the community by CarMax will “ensure greater opportunities for metro-Atlanta’s talented and diverse workforce while providing an innovative service to car buyers across the state and surrounding region.”
CarMax has been in the Atlanta area for more than two decades and currently employs more than 2,000 Georgians, according to the governor’s office. The company said over the next few months it will hire Customer Experience Consultants, Assistants, and Managers to work at the Gwinnett location.
