ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bus carrying passengers from a Carnival Vista cruise ship in Belize crashed Wednesday, resulting in multiple injuries and two deaths.
The two fatalities were Carnival guests. According to a Carnival spokesperson, there were also guests from a different cruise line on the bus.
The nature of the injuries sustained by five passengers is not yet known. However, Carnival says the passengers will continue medical care in the U.S.
The cruise line released the following statement:
"Carnival Vista is on a 7-day voyage that departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 30. It is calling on Cozumel on Thursday, as planned.
Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers."
The passengers were said to have been on an independent tour when the incident occurred.
CBS46 is working to confirm if any of the passengers have local ties.
