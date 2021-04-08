In an humanitarian effort on Thursday, Carnival Cruise Line agreed to send two ships to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The island is under a red alert as the La Soufriere volcano appears on the verge of erupting.
Carnival Paradise should arrive to St. Vincent by 11 a.m. local time on Friday, and Carnival Legend should arrive by approximately 2 p.m. on Friday.
Each ship will accommodate up to 1,500 residents who will be transported to neighboring islands which have agreed to offer refuge out of harm’s way. All precautions will be taken to protect the health and safety of Carnival crew and the passengers who board the ships, according to a press release.
