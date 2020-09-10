CARROLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton High School football player has tested positive for coronavirus. Individuals in close contact with the student have been asked to quarantine for two weeks.
A school official sent the following statement to CBS46:
"A Carrollton High School football player who tested positive for COVID-19 is in quarantine and will not be attending school nor participating in practices or games for the next two weeks.
Masks are mandated and enforced at Carrollton City Schools as a front-line form of protection. The district also made the decision to have close contacts quarantined from the classroom as an additional precautionary measure.
The district's protocol for extracurricular activities is different from the classroom protocol. Since masks are mandated during the academic day, students may participate in extracurricular activities as long as they have not tested positive and are not displaying any symptoms. In extracurriculars, social distancing is easier to maintain, students are often outside in fresh air or in very large spaces, and are moving around rather than remaining static – unlike a classroom setting."
The school did not disclose how man people have been quarantine.
