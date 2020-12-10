The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to pray for one of their own.
The agency shared in a post on Facebook that Deputy Gary Pritchett was rushed to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms Wednesday evening.
"We have been in touch with his sweet wife and she advised his health has declined rapidly and they are in need of as many prayers and good thoughts as possible. Pritchett has served the Carroll County Sheriff's Office since 2004 and is a certified Peace Officer and is an important part of our Jail staff. We are praying with the family that the good news will be received and Pritchett will make a full recovery," read the post.
