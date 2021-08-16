CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A local first responder has lost his life after his battle with COVID-19.
Carroll County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson passed away overnight.
Last Sunday, Carroll County posted on Facebook that Hopson was "in the battle of his life with this terrible illness."
A few days later, first responders from across the area came to show their support for Hopson and those taking care of him.
After his death was announced, multiple agencies posted their condolences to Deputy Chief Hopson and his family.
Also Sunday night, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken the life of another local public servant.
Barrow County Emergency Services announced the passing of firefighter/EMT Tim Watson. Watson died after suffering complications from COVID-19.
