Carrollton, Ga. (CBS46) -- Carroll County Sheriff's Department confirmed to CBS46 they are investigating a shooting involving a 4-year-old child.
The shooting happened Monday morning inside a mobile home located in the 100-block of Memory Springs Road. The child got a hold of a loaded weapon inside the residence and accidentally shot an adult family member.
The victim, a male believed to be in his 20's, was transported to the hospital. His condition has not been released to the public.
CBS46 will have more information on this developing story at 4, 5, and 6.
