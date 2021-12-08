CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton woman accused of stealing over $60,000 from an elderly family member was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
Carrollton Police arrested 34-year-old Nicole Danielle Veal of Carrolton, charging her with one count of Exploitation and Intimidation of Disabled Adults, Elder Persons.
Investigators discovered that, over several months, multiple withdrawals had been made from the bank account of a family member of Veal who was confirmed to be over the age of 65.
Investigators determined Veal to be responsible for making the withdrawals, which were allegedly made without permission of the elderly family member.
Carrollton Police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call them at 770-834-4451.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
