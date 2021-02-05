Carrollton car theft may lead authorities to more criminals

Surveillance video from inside the Scott Evans dealership on Bankhead Highway in Carrollton shows a thief enter the business on January 23 and get into a high-end purple Dodge Challenger Demon and drive it off the showroom floor.
“Him taking that first vehicle and moving it and then coming back so quickly to get the other two it just wouldn’t make sense for it to be just him involved. Somebody would have to be taking those cars, obviously he wouldn’t be able to drive three cars at one time,” said Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey.
Investigators in Carroll County secured warrants Thursday for 33-year-old Dexter Pearce after he became the number one suspect. Pearce was taken into custody a few days ago in Forsyth County, then transferred to Cherokee County facing other similar charges. It turns out he posted an $18,000 bond and was released, the day before the Carroll County Sheriff's Office filed warrants for his arrest.
“If you’re coming across these high dollar vehicles and they’re being sold for a lot less money than what they’re worth or they look like they’ve had a recent paint job I do believe that would probably be a red flag,” Hulsey said.
Investigators said a total of three cars were stolen that night and they are confident there are other suspects involved.
“Our investigators got inundated with calls from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and multiple jurisdictions throughout the state of Georgia, so we do believe it’s much bigger than just Mr. Pearce, we’re just still trying to put all those puzzle pieces together,” Hulsey said.
