CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) A student-athlete at a Carroll County high school returned to the football field on Friday after being diagnosed with cancer in April.
Chase McDaniel, a student and football player at Carrollton High School, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma in April after complaining of stomach pains that wouldn't go away.
According to the website Caring Bridge, his stomach pains became unbearable and he was admitted to Children's Hospital of Atlanta at Egleston where doctors discovered the cancer.
According to a Facebook post by Kiki Koger McDaniel, Chase was released from the hospital on August 13. He attended school for the first time on Wednesday and was greeted with a rousing ovation from coaches and players.
WATCH: Video of the ovation he received from coaches and teammates (can't see the video? Click here)
On Friday, he took the field as one of the captains.
WATCH video of McDaniel taking the field before the game (can't see the video? click here)
