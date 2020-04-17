CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- “I thought why somebody would make a video like this just for like entertainment purposes,” Juan Nievs said.
Carrollton High School student Juan Nievs said he was shocked to see a racist TikTok video made by two of his classmates.
“I walk through the halls with those folks and to see that they think about us like that.... it made me angry,” Nievs told CBS46.
In the racist viral TikTok video the two CHS students use derogatory "ingredients" like not having a father and stealing to make black people while using the N-word.
“I was mad, like angry,” Terrell Carmichael said. Carmichael knows both students in the video. “They would not normally talk like this, it was a complete surprise to everybody in our school.”
After the video was released, Carrollton High School’s principal, David Brooks, launched an investigation.
In a statement he said, “Even if the offending incident was recorded after-school hours, it doesn’t alleviate the students’ responsibility to uphold a high standard of behavior.”
Carrollton City School’s Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said he “was deeply disturbed by the overt racist tone of the TikTok video.” As a result, the district expelled both students by 3 pm Friday.
“That was the best way to handle it in my opinion,” Nievs said.
