CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A college student hit by a driver who didn’t stop Friday night is recovering from her injuries and asking the driver to come forward.
Alma Beauvais, a 22-year-old University of West Georgia student, was crossing at Maple Street and South Street when a truck hit her and kept going. She said she didn’t see any cars coming when she walked into the crosswalk.
“I saw it when it was literally hitting me, but I didn’t see it when I started crossing at all,” she said from WellStar Atlanta Medical Center. “It happened fast and then the car was on me and then I felt it rolling over my legs.”
She said doctors put a rod into a broken femur in one leg and put a brace on her other leg because she can’t straighten it completely. She has road rash all over her body but is thankful for no head injuries and to have even survived. She is also thankful for the witnesses who ran to help her right after it happened.
“I just thought I was going to die and I was going to lose my leg and I started screaming that I was going to lose my leg and everybody was like, ‘no don’t worry,’ and then they were holding my hands and my neck and they were keeping me talking,” she said.
Police believe the truck involved was a silver Toyota Tacoma 2005-2015. If it has damage, it would be to the driver’s side. Beauvais and her family asked the driver to come forward.
“They kind of ruined my life a little bit,” she said. “It might be a student so I know they might be scared but it’s not right."
Her stepmother, Amy Jennings, said, “Put yourself in our shoes. Imagine this happening to one of your loved ones. I mean would you want someone to just leave your child, your mom, your sister in the middle of the street to die?”
“You had a chance to stop, you had a chance to come back, check on her, even if you didn’t know what you hit, you had to know you hit something,” added Jennings.
Police are reviewing surveillance cameras from the area and ask anyone with information to call them at 770-834-4451.
