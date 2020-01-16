CARROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton man is behind bars after firing several shots near a high school on Wednesday.
The shooting happened on Sue Alice Lane off Highway 27 near Central High School, authorities said.
Upon arrival, Deputies found 45-year-old Matthew Springer of Carrollton firing several shots into the ground at a home on Maryella Lane.
Springer was taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct, disrupting a public school and discharging a firearm near a public highway or street.
A statement from Carroll County Sheriff’s Office:
“We would like to extend thanks to Central High School Administration for their swift action to ensure all the students and staff’s safety, along with our School Resource Officers, Deputies, and Carrollton Police Department for their immediate response to the situation.”
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
