ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Carrollton man has been sentenced to 20 years without parole after pleading guilty to Aggravated Child Molestation.
Randal Harold Kittle, 51, admitted to sexually abusing his stepchildren for a number of years while they and their mother lived with them.
The victims made the disclosure to school officials in 2019 at the prompting of their classmates, one of whom had received text messages from Kittle that made them uncomfortable.
Kittle was previously convicted of child molestation in 1999 and sentenced to 6 years followed by 9 years of probation.
Kittle was required to register afterwards as a sex offender and was prohibited from having contact with children but those requirements expired in 2014.
Law enforcement and the Department of Family and Children Services checked on Kittle in 2015 after learning he was living with children but did not discover any allegations of child abuse.
Following the disclosure in 2019, the victims were interviewed by the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center and the case was investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.