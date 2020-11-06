Police in Carrollton have located a missing teen girl who was reportedly without her medication.
Carrollton Police sent out an alert for 13 year-old Sintia Amaria Cabrera, after she disappeared from her home in the area of Alabama Street and Columbia Drive. She was believed to be without her medication.
The department provided the update on social media.
(11/06/2020) Missing person has been located and is SAFE. Thank you!— Carrollton Police Department-Georgia (@carrolltonpd) November 6, 2020
