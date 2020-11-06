Source: Carrollton Police
Source: Carrollton Police

Police in Carrollton have located a missing teen girl who was reportedly without her medication.

Carrollton Police sent out an alert for 13 year-old Sintia Amaria Cabrera, after she disappeared from her home in the area of Alabama Street and Columbia Drive. She was believed to be without her medication.

The department provided the update on social media.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.