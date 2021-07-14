Sgt. Rob Holloway

CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Sgt. Rob Holloway, the Carrollton County Police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is finally coming home.

On April 12, Sgt. Holloway was shot during a high-speed chase in Carroll County, causing him to lose control of his patrol car, and hit a utility pole. Holloway had to be air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital where he spent time in the ICU in critical condition.

Now, Wednesday, after more than two months in the hospital Sgt. Holloway is coming home. And he's coming home in style. Holloway will get a police escort Wednesday morning from Shepherd Center back to Carrollton along the following route:

  • I-20 to Hwy 61 at Villa Rica
  • Hwy 61 to Carrollton
  • Bankhead, Newnan Street, through Adamson Square to Hwy 27
  • North onto Hwy 27 to Hwy 113
  • North on Hwy 113 to Northside Drive

The Carrollton Police Department posted a photo to Facebook this morning showing the police procession on its way to pick Holloway up.

The community is invited to line the streets as the procession goes through Adamson Square. CBS46 will have a crew and Chopper46 on the scene. We will stream the event on CBS46.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

