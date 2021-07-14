CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Sgt. Rob Holloway, the Carrollton County Police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is finally coming home.
On April 12, Sgt. Holloway was shot during a high-speed chase in Carroll County, causing him to lose control of his patrol car, and hit a utility pole. Holloway had to be air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital where he spent time in the ICU in critical condition.
Now, Wednesday, after more than two months in the hospital Sgt. Holloway is coming home. And he's coming home in style. Holloway will get a police escort Wednesday morning from Shepherd Center back to Carrollton along the following route:
- I-20 to Hwy 61 at Villa Rica
- Hwy 61 to Carrollton
- Bankhead, Newnan Street, through Adamson Square to Hwy 27
- North onto Hwy 27 to Hwy 113
- North on Hwy 113 to Northside Drive
The Carrollton Police Department posted a photo to Facebook this morning showing the police procession on its way to pick Holloway up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.