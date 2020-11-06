Police in Carrollton are searching for a missing teen girl who is reportedly without her medication.
Carrollton Police are currently looking for 13 year-old Sintia Amaria Cabrera. She's described as a Black female standing about 5'3" tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and rainbow crop top. Noother information was released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department.
