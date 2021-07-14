CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—A Carrollton police officer shot in the head during a police chase in April will continue his recovery at home.
Sergeant Rob Holloway was one of three officers shot when suspects fleeing police opened fire. The chase ended near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica.
According to the GBI, 28-year-old Pier Shelton was killed at the scene.
His cousin, Aaron Shelton, 22, of Birmingham, AL, was booked into the Carroll County Jail on several counts of aggravated battery.
After the shooting, medical personnel flew Sgt. Halloway to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Medical staff later transferred Sgt. Halloway to the Shepherd Center, where he is expected to depart on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from Carrolton police, citizens will be lined up at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton to welcome Sgt. Halloway.
"We will make a very slow procession through Adamson Square where we would love to see this community welcoming him home. Adamson Square will be shut down during this time, so no vehicle traffic will be allowed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.