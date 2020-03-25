CARROLLTON, GA (CBS46)— Carrollton’s elected officials are scheduled to meet this morning to vote on a shelter in place policy for the city.
According to a press release, the mayor and city council will meet at 9 a.m. at the Public Safety Annex to pass a resolution requiring citizens to shelter in place.
The release stated, “in an effort to uphold CDC protocols regarding public gatherings, we request that the public view the live stream of the meeting at www.carrolltonga.com > Government > Mayor & Council > Livestream the Meeting. A number to call for questions will be posted at the meeting site.”
