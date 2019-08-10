CARROLLTON (CBS46) – Carrollton Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was hit and seriously injured late Friday night.
According to Carrollton Police, the woman was walking in the street when she was hit near the intersection of South Street and Maple Street. Police believe the vehicle that hit the woman was possibly a second-generation Toyota Tacoma from between 2005-2015.
The woman’s condition has not been released but police said she was seriously injured.
If you have any information about the accident, you’re asked to call Carrollton Police at 770-834-4451.
