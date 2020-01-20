ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) -- Thieves targeted the Edge on the Beltline apartments overnight breaking into and vandalizing 76 vehicles, police said.
Officers have contacted some of the vehicle owners and are working to contact the remaining ones.
Investigators are working to determine the identities of all suspects.
An Atlanta police spokesperson told CBS46 News “patrols in the area have been increased and we will be working with the property management company to provide assistance or guidance where we can.”
