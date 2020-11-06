As the rhetoric ratchets up from President Donald Trump, his family, and supporters, the Carter Center called for calm as the final results from the presidential campaign continue to be reported.
"All Americans have a right and a responsibility to participate peacefully in our political processes - whether in elections or in protests," said Carter Center Board of Trustees Chairman Jason Carter. "However, we must agree to live peaceably with all fellow Americans, despite our disagreements. We must respect the rule of law and know that the democratic process, including the court system, is the ultimate mechanism for resolving our disputes. Violence has no place in our elections or our politics."
The call for peace from the Carter Center come less than 24 hours after Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones made comments that caused concern over potential violence.
"In case y'all didn't know I'm a southerner and we believe in fighting, this fight is just getting started. We are starting now to see the white of their eyes and getting ready to start shooting," said Jones.
It also comes after two men were arrested outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Philadelphia police were told of a threatened attack on the vote count ongoing at the facility.
That news came hours after Donald Trump, Jr. called for his father to "go to total war over this election." Trump, Jr. made the comment saying it was time to "expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for too long." Twitter hid the tweet saying the information was disputed and might be misleading. As of noon Friday, there had been no substantiated reports of widespread voting irregularities in Georgia or elsewhere in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.