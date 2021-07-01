ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is re-opening to the public after it was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Library will open five days a week starting Tuesday, July 6. Timed admission tickets must be purchased online in advance and capacity is limited.
The public is invited to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday at 20-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Masks are not required for guests who have been vaccinated, though encouraged. Visitors ages 2 and older who have not been vaccinated are required to use face coverings. The following safety precautions will be in place:
● The library will ask visitors to social distance – 6 feet apart from other guests.
● Floor markers and signs will guide visitors through the exhibits.
● Restrooms will have limited capacity.
● Groups larger than six are not permitted.
● Guided tours are not available.
● The museum is conducting enhanced cleanings of the facility and high-touch areas.
● Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the museum.
"We have missed the vital personal connections in the museum and on the grounds and are thrilled to welcome you and your families back to the Carter Presidential Center to reconnect and consider the Carters’ legacy and presidential administration,” said Dr. Meredith Evans, Director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. “Health and safety remain our highest priorities, but we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see the permanent exhibition and enjoy the grounds."
Food and beverages are not available for purchase on museum grounds. Drinking fountains will be turned off, but visitors may bring in sealable water bottles. Bags and backpacks are not permitted. Only one purse or diaper bag is allowed per person, and bags cannot be larger than 17 × 26 inches. The museum does not offer coat or bag check and wheelchairs will not be available. Museum parking is free.
