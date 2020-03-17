CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) An employee of the Anheuser-Busch plant in Cartersville has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A statement released by the company confirms an employee tested positive for the virus and that person is now receiving medical attention and has been isolated.
The plant is continuing to operate.
Kaitlin Craig, director of corporate communications for the company, released this statement regarding the positive test:
"At Anheuser-Busch, the health and safety of our employees and our communities is our number one priority and we have implemented a number of precautionary measures across our company to address COVID-19. One employee at our Cartersville location tested positive for COVID-19 and in accordance with guidance with local health authorities we took immediate steps to isolate this individual and ensure this individual receives medical attention and support needed. Our ability to serve our consumers, retailers and communities has not been impacted, nor has the safety and quality of our products. We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to support our employees during this challenging time."
