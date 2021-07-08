CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a man who covered a woman’s outdoor camera in Cartersville.
Police were called to a home on Dean Manor Drive Friday morning in response to a trespassing report. The resident told police that someone stuck an Apple computer sticker on her camera that she has outside facing her driveway, covering up the image.
The woman said her camera caught a video of a man wearing a hat and gloves trying to stick something on
her camera using a pole. She said that she didn't recognize the man. There was nothing stolen from the property.
