CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cartersville man is behind bars for an attack that led to the death of an elderly man, authorities say.
On May 6, 42-year-old Jason Monroe Eldridge attacked and assaulted 86-year- old Calvin Lee on Floral Drive, according to Sheriff Clark Millsap. Police confirmed Lee succumbed to his injuries.
As for Eldridge, he was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot by a neighbor during the assault.
A week later, Eldridge was released from his medical treatment and transported to Bartow County Jail. He was charged with murder, exploitation/intimidation of an elderly person, battery against a person over 65 years of age, terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property, criminal attempt to commit felony theft by taking, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and burglary.
Eldridge is being held with no bond, pending a Superior Court bond hearing, police say.
