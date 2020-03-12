CARTERSVILLE, GA (CBS46)—A metro-Atlanta hospital has implemented new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to a press release from Cartersville Medical Center, a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
In addition, there are three patients admitted to the hospital who are awaiting COVID-19 results.
In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, COVID-19 patients at Cartersville Medical Center are being isolated to help ensure the safety of visitors and hospital workers.
The hospital has implemented new screening procedures at the hospital entrances and they have positioned supplies and masks at entrances so that any symptomatic patients who arrive can be properly masked.
