Cartersville, GA (CBS46) A Bartow County mother will spend the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in the drowning death of her child in May of 2017.
Bobbie Prather pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other charges after investigators say she left her 3 year-old son Jagger Reese Settles and three other children alone unsupervised.
The boy was later found dead in a pool outside the home on Canter Lane in Cartersville on Memorial Day.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap told CBS46 News back in 2017 that the child was pronounced dead after life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.
A 4 year-old boy and two twin 1 year-old boys were also abandoned by Prather. Police say she left the children unattended for more than 14 hours without food.
