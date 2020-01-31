BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – A Cartersville Police Department officer died Thursday in a vehicle crash, the department said Friday.
Cartersville Police department released a statement about the crash that read:
“The Cartersville Police Department wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of Officer Sarah Beth Barnes, Badge # 189, who passed away in Dallas, Georgia as a result of a tragic motor vehicle crash on January 30th, 2020. Officer Barnes was a valuable member of our team, community, and she will be sorely missed. Please keep Officer Barnes’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
CBS46 has requested additional information from Georgia State Patrol who is doing the investigation into the accident.
