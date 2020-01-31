BARTOW COUNTY, GA (CBS46) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating a Thursday fatality crash involving three vehicles on GA 6 in Paulding County.
A 2011 Kia Sorrento driven by Sarah Barnes was traveling east on GA 6 in the left lane. The vehicle traveled into the north median and over corrected returning back into the eastbound lanes of the roadway. The vehicle over corrected again and traveled across the median and into the westbound lanes of the roadway striking two additional cars.
Sarah Barnes, age 32 of Rockmart, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at WellStar Paulding Hospital.
The Cartersville Police Department issued the following statement.
“The Cartersville Police Department wishes to express its deepest condolences to the family of Officer Sarah Beth Barnes, Badge # 189, who passed away in Dallas, Georgia as a result of a tragic motor vehicle crash on January 30th, 2020. Officer Barnes was a valuable member of our team, community, and she will be sorely missed. Please keep Officer Barnes’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
