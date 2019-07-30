FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A Cartersville woman was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly providing contraband and alcohol to a prison work crew.
Police say said Angela Machel Chastain, 43, was on the scene when they responded to a burglar alarm at Johnson Elementary School in the 1800 block of Morrison Campground Road late Monday night.
Upon arrival they found a prison work van parked near the school alongside a silver Nissan. Police say the inmates were at the school to pressure wash the bus drop off but had access to all common areas of the building.
The Floyd County Board of Education contracts with the Floyd County Prison for inmate labor and performs work assignments at the request of the school board.
Police said Chastain told them she was there meeting an inmate and had permission to visit. Following interviews with the inmates, police determined three had consumed alcoholic beverages.
Chastain was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and providing contraband to inmates.
