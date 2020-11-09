Looking for a new job?
Carvana, a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is hosting a two-day job fair.
They are looking to fill up to 50 positions in the Athens area.
The job fair will take place on November 10 and 11 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carvana’s vehicle inspection center located at 63 Pierce Road in Winder.
To learn more or to schedule an interview, please visit: https://carvanajobfair.com/euclid-oh/
