A Metro Atlanta church is paying it forward during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cascade United Methodist Church used the season of giving to provide $100 gift cards to frontline workers at the Arbor Terrace Senior Living Facility in southwest Atlanta.
“We are still standing strong through the efforts of our beloved residents, loyal families, dedicated staff, and the immeasurable outpouring of love from The Cascade United Methodist Church family.” Vanessa Jones, Arbor Terrace Executive Director.
The church then gifted 110 Kroger employees with $50 gift cards.
“Our number one priority is taking care of our customers and our community. We are just honored and humbled that [Cascade United Methodist Church] thought about [Kroger] Cascade #465.” Joyce Scales, Kroger Store Manager
“We are blessed to be a blessing to others. This holiday season, we are thankful for the sacrifice and commitment of the essential workers in our community. This is our way of saying we see you and we appreciate you.” Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Senior Pastor.
