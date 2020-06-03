ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two CBS46 journalists were just doing their jobs on Friday night when they got caught in the middle of violent looting and a local business owner trying to protect his livelihood. What happened next was a near fatal case of mistaken identity.
Reporter Trason Bragg recounts what happened.
A Buckhead jewelry store owner said Friday evening began peacefully.
“We were all out at the protest, you know, showing love for the protesters,” the business owner, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash, explained.
Then things changed. He received a call that looters were breaking into Buckhead businesses, and his was on the list. He rushed over to protect his store.
“I saw that the parking lot was full of people ... there was broken glass ... next door was also getting broken into,” he said.
That’s when things took a turn for the worse.
“They started firing into our general direction. At that point, I was like man this is it, I’m going to die so I’m gonna do what I have to do to stay alive,” he said.
So, he grabbed his bulletproof vest and AR-15 assault rifle and stationed himself in front of his business.
Photojournalist Ismere Payton and I, unaware of the circumstances and riding in an unmarked white van, attempted to pull into the parking lot. The business owner's AR-15 stopped us in our tracks.
“When you guys didn’t yield to my command, I had to kind of pull up the AR and kinda let y’all know to back up because this was a war zone,” he said.
We left immediately.
Hours after the incident, the store owner saw me explain what happened live on air. That's when he learned who we really were. He immediately reached out to apologize to us and explain his side of the story, which so many people across the country can relate to right now.
I asked if he was willing to use his rifle. "Lethal force yes, if necessary,” he said.
The jeweler is now asking looters to leave small businesses alone, so this type of terrifying situation never happens again.
