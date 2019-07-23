ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is fighting to get results for a man who said he’s one of many victims in an area he calls a parking ticket trap.
A man believes the city of Atlanta is purposefully miss leading drivers to gain revenue from the parking tickets in the area.
“People need to know the dues and don’ts of your city, they need to know what the laws are,” Taurus Baker said.
A city crew is scheduled to evaluate the situation on July 24; it's the first step towards change.
Taurus Baker works near the intersection of Mills and Mcafee in Dontown Atlanta. He said he parks his car in the area daily.
Several weeks ago he returned to his car and found a surprise.
“So initially when I saw the ticket I thought it had to be the wrong vehicle that they were citing,” Baker explained.
The reason why ...
“I don’t see any signs saying no parking, no lines on the road that’s indicating no parking,” Baker told CBS46 NEWS.
Yet the parking citation was for improper parking.
“I don’t see anything that specifies that,” Baker explained.
Baker said he started monitoring the area, and that's when he began noticing other vehicles receiving the same citation.
When CBS46 showed up to investigate, we also found another vehicle with the same citation. For over a week we called Atlanta’s City Hall.
No answers. Just the run around from the communications department.
However, we did eventually get a hold of the Commissioner of Public Works. He immediately started working to fix the problem.
He said the crew sent to assess the situation will first look to determine why drivers are getting cited, then they will determine if there are in fact no parking signs, and if paint is needed in the area to properly mark parking regualtions.
