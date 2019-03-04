LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46)- Students and parents in Gwinnett County are on high alert after student tested positive for Tuberculosis.
The Discovery High School student is at home and is being treated.
The Health Department said roughly 226 faculty and students at the high school are required to be tested.
On Friday, Gwinnett County Public Schools sent a letter to parents informing them of the risks and the skin testing that will be done. If a person has been infected the injection will cause a reaction within 48 hours.
Officials plan to return to the school to read the results March 8.
The Health Department said TB is very hard to spread. It is a disease that affects mainly the lungs, so some symptoms need to look out for a cough or chest pain.
