MARIETTA, Ga. -- A haunting memory of two long ago murders: Leo Frank, Yankee factory supervisor; and Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old factory worker, remind us all when terrorism became a homegrown horror in Georgia.
Frank was a Jewish pencil factory superintendent in 1913. In April of that year, a night watchman found Mary Phagan’s body, raped and strangled with a strip of her petticoat in the factory basement. The news sent shockwaves around the city and the state.
By August of that year, Frank had been accused, tried, convicted, and sentenced to death. Ugly waves of anti-Jewish sentiment roiled the coverage of the investigation, trial and conviction.
“The trial touches on so many deep and continuing fault lines in the American South and all of America,” said historian and reporter Steve Oney, who spent decades studying the more than 100-year-old case. “Race and class, religion and sex; the Frank case teases them all out.”
However, the Governor was in doubt about Frank’s guilt and commuted his sentence to life in prison in 1915. The same year, a mob kidnapped Frank from jail and drove him to Phagan’s hometown of Marietta.
The mob then tied a rope around Frank’s neck and lynched him on an oak tree. Lurid photos of the scene were turned into grim postcards and the curious at the scene cut the noose into pieces as souvenirs.
Within months of the murder, a revived Ku Klux Klan burned the first cross on Stone Mountain.
More than a century later, Jewish Georgians can recall the horror of the event through stories passed down through the decades.
"Always that foreboding thing in the background. Better be careful. It exists today," said Dale Schwartz.
He helped lead the effort to gain a posthumous pardon for Frank from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles in 1986.
The story of Frank and Phagan has been an enduring story of hate and distrust and recalling it is a deep look into the soul of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.