TOCCOA, Ga.(CBS46) – A Georgia case worker with the state's Department of Human Services has been arrested and charged for allegedly stealing money from an elderly patient.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified of possible elder exploitation on August 21 by the Toccoa Police Department. An investigation revealed Ronald Thomas was the case worker assigned to the victim.
The 49-year-old is accused of stealing funds from the victim in Union, Stephens and Clarke counties.
Thomas was charged with 10 counts of elder exploitation on September 2. He was booked into Stephens County Detention Center.
He has been suspended without pay from his job with Adult Protective Services pending an internal investigation.
The case is still ongoing,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.