HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum Murder Trial continued Wednesday in Henry County where testimony from doctors, nurses, neighbors and the fire department has been heard.

The prosecution is trying to prove Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum murdered two-year-old Laila Daniel in November of 2015.

The Henry County Department of Family and Children Services Samantha White took the stand on Wednesday. She was the case worker for Laila Daniel when she lived in the Rosenbaum’s house. 

White admitted that she did not follow procedures on her last visit with Laila, just a few weeks before her death. Stating she didn’t check for any bruises.

Lieutenant Brian Gibson with the Henry County Fire Department also testified. Gibson was the first to arrive at the Rosenblum house, 10 minutes after the 911 call had come in.

Gibson said when he arrived, “Laila’s lips were purple, she was pale and she was not breathing. She was clinically deceased.”

Gibson said he was called for a choking call but did not notice any food lodged in the toddlers throat. Instead he noticed something else that was alarming.

“I noticed a quite a bit of bruising, significant bruising all the way from diaper to neck. This poor girl was in a bad situation, good thing she got out of it.” Said Gibson.

