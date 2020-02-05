MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help in locating an unknown man accused of robbing a business in McDonough on January.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering the Metro PCS store on Highway 155 by shattering a glass door using a rubber mallet. He then stole cash from the register along with several other items from the store.
The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, camouflage jacket, brown and black gloves, blue jeans, black shoes and had a backpack across his torso.
Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the suspect, please contact Detective Mellon or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.