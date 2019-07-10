DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) Several commuters on I-285 got an unexpected surprise when money began flying out of an armored vehicle and onto the roadway Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road interchange in DeKalb County.
Police say as many as 15 vehicles topped and helped themselves to the cash. They say the side door of the armored vehicle came open and the money spilled on the highway.
About $200 were gathered by law enforcement and the crew of the armored vehicle but there's no word on how much money was totally lost.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call police.
