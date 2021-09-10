ATLANTA (CBS46) — Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta is now offering a reward for any information that can lead to the capture of Devonte Lavonne Childs, who is wanted in connection to the murder of Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku. The 22-year-old was found shot to death in the Kroger parking lot in Sandy Springs on Aug. 17.
On Aug. 23, Sandy Springs police took Cortney Demar White, 35, into custody for his suspected involvement in the shooting. White would later be charged with Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder and Aggravated Battery.
Childs is still at-large and believed to be hiding in the Cleveland, Ohio, area. Crime Stoppers did not specify how much the reward would be, but noted that it would be in the form of cash.
According to investigators, Childs is also wanted for aggravated assault of a surviving victim who was at the scene during the shooting.
Information on this case or this suspect can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online by clicking here. Those who submit information will not need to provide their name in order to be eligible for the cash reward.
