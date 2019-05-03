GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A dangerous and potentially armed fugitive is on the loose after fleeing deputies Thursday evening.
According to Gwinnett County deputies, the unpredictable suspect who previously attempted suicide by cop is on the loose. Now they need your help to find him before anyone gets hurt.
Deputies were attempting to serve the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Emanuel Holcomb, with misdemeanor warrants.
“reckless driving, hit-and-run… where after this guy for that,” Gwinnett County Sheriff Department’s Chief Deputy Lou Solis said.
Deputies approached his Snellville home, but once inside things took an unexpected turn.
“Next thing you know the guy jumps out of the window onto the roof then onto the ground and he’s running,” Solis explained.
Deputies gave chase, but Holcomb disappeared into the nearby woods. An hour into the search, deputies received a call from the Gwinnett County Police Gang Squad.
“They said listen this guy isn’t only wanted on misdemeanors but he also has felonies. He has aggravated assault times five, possession of a firearm, a felony by five so that raised up the notch a lot,” said Solis.
That’s information that Solis said would have changed the departments approach.
“We would’ve turned it over to the fugitive squad and they would’ve done it totally differently,” Solis said.
Solis explained the stakes rose another notch when they learned Holcomb is mentally challenged. Authorities told CBS46 Holcomb should be considered armed and dangerous.
A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his arrest.
