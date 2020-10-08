BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hearts are broken in Cartersville after news of a teacher being killed in a car accident made its way through the district.
A Bartow County School System official said the victim, Ginger Thompson, was tragically killed in the two-car collision Thursday morning. For 20 years Thompson taught business and computer science at Cass Middle School.
“She was fiercely loyal to her school and students,” said CMS Principal Kristy Arnold. "She wanted to see them be successful. Cass Middle School won’t be the same without her.”
Thompson was known for her love of the Georgia bulldogs, her students, school spirit, willingness to help, and fondness for animals. Principal Arnold said Thompson was often seen supporting students at school events 4-H competitions.
“Mrs. Thompson was loved by all,” added Connections Team Leader Sydney Hughes. “She never had a negative thing to say about anyone and loved Cass Middle. If she wasn’t wearing blue and gold, she was wearing red and black for Georgia, her favorite college team. We will miss her!”
CMS counselors will be speaking to Thompson’s classes tomorrow, and extra counselors will be on hand from other Bartow County schools to offer additional support to the school community.
