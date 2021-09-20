ATLANTA (CBS46) — Have you ever wanted to be on TV? Here's your chance. Hylton Casting is looking for extras for season 2 of its TV series "P-Valley."
The TV show, which is set in Chucalissa, Mississippi, follows the women dancers of a popular stip club and the club's non-binary owner who treats the girls like daughters.
Starz renewed "P-Valley" for a second season just three episodes into its first season, which debuted in July 2020. The series was such a success for the network, that it reportedly doubled its audience over the course of the first season.
Season 2 is set to debut in 2022.
The show will be filming Sept. 24, 27 and 28 in Georgia.
For the Sept. 24 shoot in Stonecrest, they are looking for student extras, student extras with cars, kissing couple extras (real couples of all genders and ethnicities), parent/chaperone extras, catering staff and bartending extras, and valet extras.
For the Sept. 27 shoot in Covington, they are looking for football player extras, football coach and equipment manager extras, cheerleader extras, student extras and kissing couple extras (real couples of all genders and ethnicities).
For the Sept. 28 shoot, which is also in Covington, they are looking for cheerleader extras, student extras, teacher extras, school security extras, parent extras and photographer extras.
Everyone who is selected must test for COVID-19 before the shoots. Personal Protective Equipment must also be worn at the test facility and on set.
Starting pay starts at $104 for 8 hours of work plus $30 to take the COVID-19 test.
Of course, there's several other things you must do if you want to be selected. Click here for complete information. https://hyltoncasting.com/pvs2924928extras/
