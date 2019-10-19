MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a theft case after someone removed a catalytic converter from a church van in Monroe.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the theft happened between the evening of October 9 and early morning on October 16.
According to investigators, the van was parked in the parking lot of the church that is visible from US 41 South Forsyth. After further investigations, officials believe the catalytic converter appeared to have been sawed off.
Any agency having recent similar cases or persons having any information is asked to Inv Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043 ext. 278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.