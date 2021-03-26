The National Weather Service said Friday evening the tornado that struck Newnan overnight was a "low-end EF-4 tornado" that had winds up to 170 miles per hour when it passed through areas around LaGrange Street and Smokey Road.
Meantime, authorities in Coweta County have started to shift resources to start the recovery process in the area after a violent, deadly tornado tore through the county late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Coweta county Fire Chief Pat Wilson confirmed Friday morning that one person did die during the storms. Later Friday, the Fire Chief said while the damage was "catastrophic" and seeing the devastation was "difficult," there were some scenes that gave him hope.
"One thing that was uplifting, was to see the community coming together and so many people helping others," Chief Wilson said.
After initially asking residents to stay inside their homes, officials said Friday afternoon that most streets were cleared at least with one lane passable. East Broad Street in Newnan and a few other streets remained impassable, mainly due to downed power lines.
"If you are having to turn around in a two lane road with a ditch that's 5 feet deep. We do not have time to come save you out of a ditch when we are trying to search houses to see if we can get people out of there. Please stay out of that area with the vehicles." said Deputy Chief Mark Cooper.
Georgia Power’s outage map showed Friday afternoon that fewer than 1,000 1,800 customers without power. Coweta County schools were closed both in-person and virtually to students and staff on Friday "due to extensive storm damage to many areas of the county."
Multiple departments were working with the Coweta County EMA, Sheriff, Newnan Fire, Newnan Police, and others to deal with the devastation. Newnan Fire Chief Steven Brown said they have completed 95 percent of the rescue operations including going door-to-door in the areas that suffered the most damage.
Coweta County said a total of 15 people are being sheltered at the local high school where they're being fed and temporarily housed until they can be moved to local hotels.
The storm severely damaged parts of Newnan High School. Crews tell me they’ve never seen a storm cause this much damage here. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/xBUV210IGq— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 26, 2021
#Breaking: Incredible damage in Newnan. #tornado? Trees down all over downtown. Join us starting at 4:30 a.m. on @cbs46 . pic.twitter.com/Taqc0SKZoa— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) March 26, 2021
Lots of trees and power lines down in Newnan. Police, firefighters, crews, and community members are out across town cleaning up some of the damage. We’ll have more details on @cbs46 #WakeUpATL starting at 4:30am. pic.twitter.com/rBjJFcI2hC— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) March 26, 2021
Storm that produced the violent tornado in #Newnan was born 8 hours earlier in Louisiana.#cbs46 https://t.co/DjvMpXzzcY— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 26, 2021
Newnan was hit pretty rough. pic.twitter.com/9nrt2dHCaw— Char 💕 (@charityislove__) March 26, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.