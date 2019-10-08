GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the Snakehead fish, an invasive species, has found its way to Metro Atlanta.
The department now has one message for those that come into contact with the fish: Kill it immediately.
"Our first line of defense in the fight against aquatic invasive species, such as the northern snakehead, are our anglers,” said Matt Thomas, Chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Thanks to the quick report by an angler, our staff was able to investigate and confirm the presence of this species in this water body. We are now taking steps to determine if they have spread from this water body and, hopefully, keep it from spreading to other Georgia waters," said a DNR spokesperson.
The fist has been located in 14 states across the country, however, the one caught by an angler in early October is the first confirmed case in Georgia.
DNR wants fishermen to:
- Kill it immediately (remember, it can survive on land) and freeze it.
- If possible, take pictures of the fish, including close ups of its mouth, fins and tail.
- Note where it was caught (waterbody, landmarks or GPS coordinates).
- Report it to your regional Georgia DNR Wildlife Resources Division Fisheries Office by clicking here
The snakehead is a long, thin fish, similar in appearance to the native bowfin. They can get up to three feet in length, have a long dorsal fin that runs along their whole back, and have a dark brown blotchy appearance. They can breathe air, and can survive in low oxygenated systems.
