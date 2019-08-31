Category 4 Dorian may spare Florida a direct hit

MIAMI (CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 hurricane, may spare the state of Florida a direct hit if the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center plays out.
At 5 am Saturday, the storm was located about 470 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were set at 140 miles per hour with higher gusts, making Hurricane Dorian a Category 4 storm and a major hurricane.
A major hurricane is defined as a storm at or above Category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.
Latest info
As of early Saturday morning, Hurricane Dorian had a well-defined eye. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. However, the storm is expected to slow down into next week.
On that forecast track, the system should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas through Saturday and be over the northwestern Bahamas Sunday. The eye should approach the Florida peninsula late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
However, what the storm does when it nears Florida remains unknown. The 5am update moved the storm close to Florida, but not completely over the state. Instead, the forecast track has the system moving north along the coastline towards the Savannah, Georgia/Hilton Head Island, SC area by Thursday of next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center while tropical-storm force winds extend 115 miles from the center of Dorian. The National Hurricane Center said some further strengthening is possible with Dorian and it will remain a dangerous storm as it moves through the Bahamas and toward Florida.
What to expect in Atlanta
The worst from Dorian is expected to stay south of north Georgia. However, the forecast for Labor Day and into next week is still unknown and will largely depend on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
