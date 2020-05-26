MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A meat supply shortage is already happening at grocery stores and fast food spots. Processing plants are closing due to workers contracting the coronavirus.
Cattle farmer James Vaughn, Owner of Vaughn Farms L.P, is the first link in getting beef from farm to table. He says the meat supply shortage is more of a processing issue.
"There are plenty of cattle being produced," said Vaughn. Typically, Vaughn raises an Angus black cattle until it gets to about 700 lbs, then it is shipped to the Midwest for fattening and processing. After that, an exporter out of Atlanta ships it overseas to go to restaurants abroad.
All that has come to a halt due to the coronavirus. "The system upstream from us has got to catch up with these changes so that the beef products can flow in commerce like they normally do," said Vaughn.
He explains the bottleneck is happening at the food-processing stage because of sick workers, closed plants and safety adjustments.
"They're processing less cattle each day than they need to in order to keep up. That backs up beef cattle and beef on the farm, there's too many and that makes our prices go down," he added.
That same for cattle farmers supplying meat domestically. "We can't stay at a loss indefinitely," said Vaughn.
Vaughn says he's working on getting additional certifications for his cattle to change his business model up a bit and cater to domestic demand.
